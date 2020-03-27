Ireland Army Health Clinic limiting services

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) – The Ireland Army Health Clinic is limiting services due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As of March 30, all routine chiropractic, optometry, audiology and allergy appointments will be canceled. The clinic said “mission critical” work would continue for occupational therapy and physical therapy, but routine appointments would also be canceled.
The clinic said mammography and ultrasound services would be discontinued but diagnostic plain film radiological services would continue.
Primary care, nutrition, clinical pharmacy, and behavioral health will transition to virtual appointments.
Pharmacy services at the clinic and Binter Street will remain in place.
A letter from the clinic stated, “If a patient is in need of any service curtailed by the COVID-19 degraded services, Ireland will facilitate appointments through referrals to our healthcare partners in our Integrated Healthcare System.”
The clinic said the changes would be in place until further notice. Anyone who believes they are getting sick is asked to call 502-626-9997.
