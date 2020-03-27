JCPS officials discuss remote learning plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public School officials are expected to announce details of the district’s Non-Traditional Instruction plan Friday morning.
The plan will outline how the district will teach students remotely while schools are closed.
JCPS is on spring break next week and plans to transition to NTI the following week.
Currently, schools are closed until April 20 but district officials said it is possible the date will be pushed back.
