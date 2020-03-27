JCPS officials discuss remote learning plan

JCPS officials discuss remote learning plan
Jefferson County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday but the district is offering lunch at several locations.
By Sarah Jackson | March 27, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 8:26 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public School officials are expected to announce details of the district’s Non-Traditional Instruction plan Friday morning.

The plan will outline how the district will teach students remotely while schools are closed.

JCPS is on spring break next week and plans to transition to NTI the following week.

Currently, schools are closed until April 20 but district officials said it is possible the date will be pushed back.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.