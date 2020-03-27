Judge releases man who shot officer during deadly confrontation 2 weeks ago

LMPD officers put their lives on the line everyday protecting the citizens of this community. Judge Stevens’ actions are a slap in the face to everyone wearing a badge. His actions place our community at risk of further violence! While we understand some of the current needs of our local corrections facility, we must sound the alarm now! Home incarceration was not designed for the most violent offenders! I call on the public to condemn the actions of Judge Olu Stevens and support your Louisville Metro Police Officers and protect your community.