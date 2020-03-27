Judge releases man who shot officer during deadly confrontation 2 weeks ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge has released a man to home incarceration two weeks after he allegedly shot an LMPD sergeant.
Kenneth Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer in connection to the March 13 incident.
LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly and two detectives went to a home on Springfield Drive to serve a search warrant.
LMPD officials said the three were fired upon, and when they shot back, a woman inside the home was killed.
Walker eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.
Thursday, according to a statement from the River City Fraternal Order of Police, Judge Olu Stevens released Walker on home incarceration.
“Judge Stevens’ actions are a slap in the face to everyone wearing a badge,” FOP President Ryan Nichols wrote in the statement, the full text of which you can read below:
LMPD officers put their lives on the line everyday protecting the citizens of this community. Judge Stevens’ actions are a slap in the face to everyone wearing a badge. His actions place our community at risk of further violence! While we understand some of the current needs of our local corrections facility, we must sound the alarm now! Home incarceration was not designed for the most violent offenders! I call on the public to condemn the actions of Judge Olu Stevens and support your Louisville Metro Police Officers and protect your community.
Mattingly is expected to make a full recovery.
