Kentucky Humane Society to close; adoptions available by appointment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is closing its shelter to the public staring March 27 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Dogs and cats will still be available for adoption but by appointment only.
KHS is only accepting animals owners are giving away on an emergency basis.
Anyone facing an emergency that puts their pet at risk is asked to call the KHS Pet Help Line, 502-509-4738 or email helpline@kyhumane.org.
On March 30 KHS will be opening a COVID-19 Pet Food Bank to help pet owners impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kentucky Humane Society hopes to get back to its normal operations on April 20.
