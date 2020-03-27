KET to show more children’s programming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Education Television is changing up its programming schedule to show more educational shows during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each weekday will be broken up by age groups as listed below:
- 7 - 9 a.m. ET programming for children in PreK - third grade. The lineup features trusted PBS KIDS programs such as Wild Kratts and Peg + Cat that focus on math and science.
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. programming for grades 4-8
- 3 - 5 p.m. programming for grades 9-12
Programming for both of these age groups include PBS programs that focus on the content areas of social studies, math, science, and English language arts.
Families and teachers can also visit KET.org/learnathome for a toolkit that provides free high-quality educational resources for children of all ages.
