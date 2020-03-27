Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Unemployment claims surge in Kentucky due to virus outbreak
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The number of Kentucky residents filing for unemployment benefits has surged as businesses close or scale back amid the coronavirus outbreak. The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that nearly 49,000 Kentucky residents applied for unemployment assistance last week. In the prior week, about 2,800 claims were filed. Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday reported the largest single-day increase in statewide coronavirus cases. He says Kentucky’s total cases approached 250, an increase of 50 cases from the previous day.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FORT CAMPBELL
Fort Campbell has first coronavirus case
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — Fort Campbell has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus at the Army installation. The Army says the patient is a dependent of a military retiree at the post and tested positive for the virus. The person is isolated at home, off the military post. Meanwhile, 200 medical personnel from Fort Campbell's 531st Hospital Center have deployed to New York to provide healthcare services in the hard-hit city.
EDUCATION-TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
KET changes programming to help with at-home learning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Educational Television is changing its daytime lineup to help students with at-home learning. The channel said in a statement that normal programming on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be replaced beginning Monday with a special lineup specific to at-home learning for children from preschool through 12th grade. The change is a response to schools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The program lineup will cater to preschool through third grade from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., to fourth through eighth grade from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and to high school students from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE
Kentucky lawmakers pass coronavirus-relief measure
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a coronavirus-relief bill. The goal is to help workers and employers suffering economic damage from the pandemic. The work came as lawmakers reconvened Thursday after a weeklong break due to the coronavirus outbreak. Lawmakers also advanced a bill to expand the state attorney general's authority to regulate abortion in Kentucky. Lawmakers also gave final passage to a bill allowing consumers to have spirits, wine or beer shipped directly to them. Lawmakers have only a handful of days left in this year's abbreviated session because of the pandemic. They are scheduled to reconvene next week.
KENTUCKY BUDGET
House speaker predicts austere Kentucky budget due to virus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne says economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak will force lawmakers to scale back state spending plans. He is forecasting an austere state budget. He told reporters Thursday that proposed pay raises for teachers and state employees are now unlikely. He said increases in the state's main funding formula for K-12 schools are in jeopardy. House and Senate budget negotiators are crafting a final spending plan. Lawmakers are bracing for a sharp downturn in state tax collections as many Kentucky businesses have closed and others scaled back due to efforts to curb the virus's spread.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITAL FURLOUGH
Hospital furloughs 300 workers amid virus's financial strain
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — One of the largest hospital systems in northern Kentucky has furloughed a quarter of its staff in order to financially sustain clinical operation amid the spread of the new coronavirus. St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead announced Thursday that it was furloughing 300 staff members who aren't involved in the COVID-19 response. The CEO says temporary suspensions of elected procedures has led to a decline in patients visits and subsequently revenue. Officials say staff will be recalled either to respond to a potential surge of coronavirus patients or as funding becomes available. It's unclear how long the furlough will last.