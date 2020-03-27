LMPD: Shooting victim involved in crash at 9th and Broadway dies, Homicide Unit investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a reported homicide after officers responding to a crash Thursday night found a shooting victim in the car. He later died.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to a report of a crash at South 9th Street and West Broadway just before 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a black male in his 20s in the car who had been shot.
EMS responded to the scene and transported the shooting victim to UofL Hospital where he died of his injuries.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the crime. Smiley said the incident is not being treated as a drive-by shooting at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text (502) 574-LMPD to leave an anonymous tip.
