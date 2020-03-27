LMPD: Victim in critical condition after Algonquin Pkwy shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting on Algonquin Parkway.
Metrosafe confirms a 911 call came in at 5:13 p.m. of a juvenile shot in the 900 block of Algonquin Parkway.
Once on scene, crews found a man that had been shot who was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell did not confirm the person’s age.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
