Local restaurants’ carry-out service keeping doors open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The options now for people to eat out are limited to just carry-out or delivery.
Since mandates have called for dining rooms to close, local restaurant operators relying on locals for support.
Walking into Kingfish in Jeffersonville, Ind., you’ll see taped-off squares on the floor to reinforce social distancing for those arriving to pick up their carry-out orders. Yellow tape is wrapped around the counter with signage above, asking customers to stay six feet away from the counter.
Kingfish has ramped up its sanitary efforts as well, as staffers there try to keep business flowing through carry-out orders.
"I’m getting lunch for everyone at work for about 12 people,” Kingfish regular Lori Helm said. “So only one person has to go out.”
Managers at Kingfish said business can’t run without customers like Helm, who works in the area.
“That’s how we feel," Helm said. "Where we work at, we’re laying a bunch of people off ourselves. We want to try and support anybody that we can.”
Not too far away, at Parlour, a pizzeria has only vacant tables and chairs. Manager Max Bloom said that while it’s normally his location’s busiest time, it hasn’t been that way lately. The restaurant is offering only carry-out and delivery at the Jeffersonville store. Bloom said he closed down the other location because nearly all of its business was dine-in.
“Especially in a community like this, there’s a lot of local businesses,” Bloom said. “Without our patrons, we can’t operate.”
Bloom said the only thing keeping the lights on and the doors open are the calls they take for pick-up and delivery orders.
“People think because you own a small business or business in general you’re rich, which isn’t the case,” Bloom said. “It’s just something that we love to do, and we hope to do it for a long time in the future.”
Restaurant managers asks that customers heed the advice posted throughout their business, as it’s for the safety of employees as well as customers.
