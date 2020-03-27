Mayor Fischer confirms 43 new cases, marking Jefferson County’s largest single-day increase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday that Jefferson County now has a total of 103 positive cases of the coronavirus.
The 43 new cases since Thursday mark the county’s largest single-day increase.
Fischer also delivered the sad news that another person has died from the disease. No information was immediately available about that victim.
The mayor said the larger rate of increase the last two days is not surprising.
“Our testing capacity is significantly scaling,” he said, referring in part to drive-thru testing facilities, including one at UofL, that have opened recently. “An increasing number of positive tests is what we were expecting. Eventually we’re gonna hit a peak.”
Fischer said more than 4,000 tests have been administered across the state, up from 1,800 just six days ago.
The mayor also said, however, that he knows young people are still congregating in groups when they should be practicing social distancing.
“We’re getting too many reports of people gathering unsafely in parks,” he said.
