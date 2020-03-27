New Albany PD investigating shooting on Farrington Dr.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday.
The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Farrington Drive around 8:45 p.m., according to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey.
The victim, who is 30 years old, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Chief Bailey said the victim’s condition is unknown.
New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.
Chief Bailey said no suspects have been arrested and there is not believed to be any current danger to the public.
