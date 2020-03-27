Pilot accused of making child pornography allegedly threatened witness

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A New Albany pilot who is accused of making child pornography videos is now accused of threatening a witness in the case against him.
Robert Brown Jr., 47, was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in January.
WAVE 3 News partners at The News and Tribune report Brown's girlfriend at the time called police after finding child porn on some of Brown’s digital devices.
Court records state Brown’s girlfriend told officers Brown knew some of the victims.
Investigators found more than 2,000 photos and videos of child porn on Brown's digital devices.
Brown is accused of calling family members of his now ex-girlfriend and asking if she would marry him to avoid having to testify against him in court.
Court documents said Brown told his ex’s family members things would “get ugly” if she did testify against him and personal information would be revealed in court.
Brown remains in the Floyd County Jail and faces several felony charges.
