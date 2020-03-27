Silver Creek’s Kaufman Wins Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year

SELLERSBURG, In. (WAVE) - Silver Creek junior forward, Trey Kaufman has joined some elite company. He’s the first non senior to win Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year since Greg Oden back in 2005. “The company that he joins of the last six people who have won the award are in the NBA, or played in the NBA," said Silver Creek head coach, Brandon Hoffman. “Thinking about all the pass people who have won it in prior years, to think that I won it as a junior is just insane to me. You know, I’m honored,” said Kaufman.