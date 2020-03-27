Silver Creek’s Kaufman Wins Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year

SELLERSBURG, In. (WAVE) - Silver Creek junior forward, Trey Kaufman has joined some elite company. He’s the first non senior to win Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year since Greg Oden back in 2005. “The company that he joins of the last six people who have won the award are in the NBA, or played in the NBA," said Silver Creek head coach, Brandon Hoffman. “Thinking about all the pass people who have won it in prior years, to think that I won it as a junior is just insane to me. You know, I’m honored,” said Kaufman.
A nice bow on a season that was cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic. A season in which the Dragons were looking to repeat as state champs. “It’s definitely hard, but I think everybody understands that it’s more important for everybody’s health,” said Kaufman.
Kaufman is one of the top recruits in the country, but basketball is not his only talent. “He’s a special kid. You know, he’s got a lot of talents. He loves to debate. He loves to argue. Of course, he’s never wrong,” joked Hoffman. “Oh no, I’m never wrong. Never been wrong before,” said Kaufman.
Along with debating, Kaufman is also an amateur magician. He says he picked up the art as a child. “One of my aunt’s friends showed me a card trick with something like the card transformed into another card or something like that, and I was instantly mesmerized,” said Kaufman.
Kaufman hasn’t narrowed his list of colleges down yet, wherever he goes, that team is getting a well rounded player.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.