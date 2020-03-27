StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

The weather across our 29 counties of WAVE Country will vary depending on your location over the next couple of days, especially this afternoon.
A stalled/warm front is very close to I-64 right now. Locations near that front and points east will run the risk for light showers or even a brief thunderstorm. Temperatures will be kept more in check as well in this zone with 60s and a few 70s. South of the front (central/southern KY), it will remain mostly cloudy but you will have a stronger south wind and a few more sun breaks to sneak in. Not to mention, the rain chance is lower. Temperatures in this zone will climb well into the 70s and even a few 80s. Now, the front is “wobbling” north and south...so the I-64 corridor will be the zone with the varying temperatures swings (sometimes hour to hour).
As far as the severe threat, there isn’t a ton of heating going on to promote widespread thunderstorms. There is plenty of wind energy, however. The front will start to push more north after sunset and that could be enough to trigger a few thunderstorms along it. Mainly for hail. So while there is a severe risk for that zone into tonight, that risk is low and it will be isolated.
Saturday will be much more uniform on the warmth. The front will have pushed toward Indy by this point so there won’t be much of a trigger in the area for t-storms during the daytime period. Even if one did try to pop, it wouldn’t last long. Despite a good coverage of clouds passing overhead, temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. A preview to early summer warmth.
The main “show” for thunderstorms looks to be Saturday night. A cold front will provide the trigger for clusters of thunderstorms to develop and move through. The exact timing for any one location is going to be a challenge as this won’t be just one line to track but more of clusters. There will be a risk for hail, strong wind gusts and even an isolated tornado. Make sure you have a way to get alerts and also make sure to keep your devices charged up!!
It will be a pretty day Sunday with highs in the 60s. The only downside will be the wind which could gust over 30 mph at times. I think as long as its sunny we’ll be okay with that :)
Rainy and cooler next week.
