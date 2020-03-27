StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

A stalled/warm front is very close to I-64 right now. Locations near that front and points east will run the risk for light showers or even a brief thunderstorm. Temperatures will be kept more in check as well in this zone with 60s and a few 70s. South of the front (central/southern KY), it will remain mostly cloudy but you will have a stronger south wind and a few more sun breaks to sneak in. Not to mention, the rain chance is lower. Temperatures in this zone will climb well into the 70s and even a few 80s. Now, the front is “wobbling” north and south...so the I-64 corridor will be the zone with the varying temperatures swings (sometimes hour to hour).