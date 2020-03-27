Trump tweets Ky congressman is 'Grandstander’ for objecting to $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue

WASHINGTON D.C. (FOX19) - President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that a northern Kentucky congressman was a ""Grandstander" for opposing and threatening to delay a record $2.2 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief package that would rush checks to most Americans in a few weeks.
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) has criticized the measure as too excessive with “pork” and “pet projects."
“Legislation shouldn’t be decorated like a Christmas tree," he wrote on Facebook.
The bill is being heatedly debated right now on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Massie’s opposition didn’t just threaten to delay the vote, it also required several of his colleagues to travel to Washington D.C. to vote in person instead of remotely, risking potential exposure to coronavirus.
The House has 430 members and most have been out of Washington since March 14.
Since then, two have tested positive for CORVID-19 including another congressman from Kentucky, Rand Paul; a handful are in self-quarantine and several states have issued stay-at-home orders.
More than a dozen congressmen indicated in tweets in the last 24 hours they were heading to the nation’s capital to do everything they could to pass the measure.
At least one of them called Massie out.
U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) took a 6:30 a.m. flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, but stayed quiet on social media.
He told FOX19 NOW said he wasn’t upset about having to travel: “If this is what we need to do, there are people doing a lot more to get through this than what Congress is being asked to do, frankly.
“I don’t love the bill,” Davidson said. "There are certainly things in there that I felt weren’t merited, but when you say well, what do you say to 3 or 4 million people who had jobs last week and this week they lost their jobs? They didn’t lose their jobs for no reason. The government decided to react very aggressively, arguably for a good cause, but what are they supposed to do?
“I do think it’s necessary and I think that the core issue here is the free market did not close the economy. The government did. And so the government needs to stop in and cover the cost of that decision.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.