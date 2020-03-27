UK’s Juzang to transfer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK freshman guard Johnny Juzang announced on social media on Friday that intends to transfer.
The 6′6″ guard wrote: “What a ride..This last year at Kentucky was one of the best experiences of my life. I grew so much not only as a player, but as a young man as well. I’d like to thank all my coaches, my brothers, the trainers, the staff, BBN and everyone who made this year so special. From the bottom of my heart I’m going to miss this place. With lots of thought and consideration, I’ve decided to put my name into the transfer portal.”
Juzang saw action in 28 games, starting two. He averaged 2.9 points per game in 12.4 minutes per game. He shot 38% from the field, hitting 14-43 (33%) from three. His 14 made three’s ranked fifth on the team.
UK released the following statement from head coach John Calipari:
“I talked to Johnny last night along with his family and let him know if he wants to come back here that this option is always open to him,” Calipari said. “Johnny had a great year and really got better as the season went on. I always enjoyed coaching him, and if there’s an opportunity to continue to do so, I would welcome it with open arms because Johnny is a great kid and a skilled basketball player with a bright future.
“When we spoke last night, his family talked about Johnny going back to the West Coast, which I understand. If this is what he ultimately decides to do, we wish him all the best. He has our full support.”
