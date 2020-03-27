UK’s Juzang to transfer

The 6′6″ guard wrote: “What a ride..This last year at Kentucky was one of the best experiences of my life. I grew so much not only as a player, but as a young man as well. I’d like to thank all my coaches, my brothers, the trainers, the staff, BBN and everyone who made this year so special. From the bottom of my heart I’m going to miss this place. With lots of thought and consideration, I’ve decided to put my name into the transfer portal.”