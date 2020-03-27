Union claims TARC laid off 200 employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The union representing TARC workers put out a release Thursday night questioning why TARC and TARC3 contractor MV Transportation is laying off more than 200 workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447 said it “makes no sense that TARC and MV would announce these layoffs while our members are coming to work every day to provide essential transit service.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to TARC for details. They would neither confirm nor deny the layoffs.
TARC provided a statement that said:
“TARC has always communicated directly with employees through company channels. It is the right thing to do. These are difficult times.”
This story will be updated.
