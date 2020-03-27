‘United we stand - six feet apart’: Taj bar hangs banner backing Governor Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Taj on Market Street is showing some big support for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear with a massive banner.
In a nod to social distancing, the sign outside the NULU bar reads “United We Stand - Six Feet Apart.”
Underneath, “#Baeshear” is stamped with the slogan “Beshear 2024,” alluding to a potential presidential run in the future.
The owner of Taj, Todd Moore, said with all of the negativity surrounding isolation and social distancing, they wanted to bring some positive vibes through showing solidarity during the global Coronavirus pandemic.
Political differences aside, Moore said he’s happy with how Beshear has handled the situation so far.
“Even though I’m a registered Republican, I support Andy Beshear,” Moore explained. “He’s doing a wonderful job. He’s keeping calm - there’s a lot of governors that are really, absolutely losing it when they’re in front of the public. I know it’s a crisis for everybody but he seems to remain calm throughout the entire thing.”
Taj doesn’t serve food, which means it’s completely shut down in compliance with Governor Beshear’s state order from earlier in March. In the meantime, Taj said it’s added hand dryers to the bathroom and some workers are coming in to clean. Moore said management is helping any employees out of work navigate unemployment.
