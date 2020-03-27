Victim of New Albany shooting identified, suspect found dead in Tenn.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim and suspect in Thursday’s New Albany shooting on Farrington Drive have been identified.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed that Dalton Dehn, 24, is suspected of shooting Justin Baker, 30, Thursday night. Officers found Baker with several gunshot wounds around 8:45 p.m.
He was transported to UofL Hospital where he is in stable condition.
New Albany PD, with assistance from the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, Clarksville Police, Jeffersonville Police, Indiana State Police, Floyd County Sheriff’s Dept., Clark County Sheriff’s Dept. and Indiana Conservation Officers, began searching for Dehn after the shooting.
Bailey confirmed Dehn was found dead in his truck around 10 a.m. Friday in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee authorities are investigating his death, but it is immediately believed that Dehn died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The NAPD Criminal Investigation’s Unit is still investigating Baker’s shooting, despite Dehn’s death.
Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane and Chief Bailey describe the case as “a tragedy on many levels” and hope those impacted by the situation can recover.
