WAVE 3 News Guest Editorial - March 27, 2020: Together We Can

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - My name is Colonel Pamela Stevenson, U.S. Air Force retired, and I am a Louisville native. Never before in our lifetime has the whole world been engaged in one conversation. This is a crisis that can be an opportunity to be better, stronger and more united.
I love Kentucky providing leadership for the other 49 states and the world. Now is the time for us to unite as one body - to get stronger and stronger as we go through the storm. Now is also the time for each one of us to sacrifice and follow the guidelines, so that we are stronger after the storm.
Sometimes we get so consumed by the raging storm, that we don’t plan for after the storm. Plan for after the virus by uniting today and follow the recommendations. There will be a recovery after the virus and the actions we take TODAY will determine how fast we recover and how we recover.
This is an opportunity for Kentucky to come out stronger on the other side, because we united today. Let’s be perfectly united in mind and thought.
