Ways to eat right and stay fit while working from home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With thousands of Americans working from home, it’s easy for anyone to reach into the fridge and snack their day away.
It’s a battle Patricia McCormack fights every day with her clients. She’s a personal health coach and chef, dedicated to making individual food plans. She told WAVE 3 News her current message to her clients is to keep a note of what you eat.
“I think the biggest thing, and that’s what I tell my kids, is tracking things, especially my son," McCormack said. "I’m trying to get him to track what he eats, because it’s much easier to see what you eat if you write it down.”
McCormack also knows stress and anxiety may be at an all-time high, which is why she said now is not the time for the full-body transformation.
“It’s a crazy time of not depriving yourself, not going on that crazy diet right now or doing things," McCormack said. "And I encourage, the kids and I get outside as much as we can.”
Fred Reeves is also telling his clients to get outside. He’s a certified personal trainer at Train and Go 24/7 in Louisville. He said lately he’s had to to push his clients to get outdoors.
“I have to send emails and videos and be more responsive to their needs and try to get them to get outside and walk and do other exercises,” Reeves said.
Reeves also told WAVE 3 News indoors exercises like push-ups and sit-ups can also do the trick.
“If you do it in such a way to get your heart rate up, it can be give you that endorphin and that exercise you need to carry you through the day," Reeves said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.