Yarmuth explains how families could get paid during coronavirus outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth met with Louisville mayor Greg Fischer Thursday via video conference to discuss legislation currently in front of Congress that could put money in people’s pockets.
Yarmuth was asked about the $2.2 trillion in federal money that will likely be going into businesses big and small, as well as individual bank accounts. In a proposed bill, people making less than $75,000 a year would get a $1,200 one-time return from the government. He said there are provisions for social security and disability in the bill.
“If you’re on social security, you will be getting additional money," Yarmuth said, "and again, you don’t have to do anything to do it, because you’re already in the system. The same goes for disability insurance.”
Yarmuth told Fischer that the way he has handled the coronavirus outbreak in Louisville should make it clear how important local and state government is at a time like this.
“What you’ve done, what Andy Beshear has done, has made Louisville and Kentucky models for how you handle a crisis like this," he said.
There have already been three federal bills drafted in regard to coronavirus relief, but Yarmuth said there is likely more to come.
