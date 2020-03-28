ALERT DAY: Strong storms Tonight

- Today is an ALERT DAY with strong/severe storms Tonight
- Turning cooler next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy and breezy across the area Today. It will be very warm with highs in the lower 80s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but most of the day is dry.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase Tonight as a cold front approaches. Some of the storms could be severe, which is why we’ve flagged an Alert Day. The timing for strong/severe storms would be between 10PM and 4AM.
A cooler, but calmer Sunday is in store for the area. Expect a mostly sunny sky, however it will remain breezy with wind gusts near 30 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s. Mostly clear Sunday night with lows in the 40s.
