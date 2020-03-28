21c hotels close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All nine 21c Museum Hotel properties are temporarily closing due to the coronavirus.
Founder Steven Wilson sent a statement Saturday saying in part, "This is a day none of us could have imagined a month ago, and although it is heartbreaking in many ways, we know this is the best decision for the health and welfare of our guests, our teams and our communities."
21c has a location in downtown Louisville and eight more around the region, including Lexington, Cincinnati and Chicago.
Wilson adds he looks forward to reopening as soon as it is safe to do so.
