FORECAST: Mostly sunny & Windy
We'll keep things dry on Thursday with partly sunny skies and a much warmer high in the 70s. (Source: Pexels)
By Justin Logan | March 27, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 8:27 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind gusts over 30mph Today
  • Showers possible on Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be cooler, but still mild across the area Today. Expect a mostly sunny sky, however it will remain windy with wind gusts over 30 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s.

It will remain a bit breezy Tonight under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly with lows in the 40s.

Nice conditions as we start off a new workweek. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky on Monday with clouds increasing late in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Clouds increase from the west Monday night in advance of our next storm system. Lows in the 40s.

Showers are possible on Tuesday, especially to the south of Louisville. It will be a cool day with some spots not making it out of the 40s for highs. Temperatures moderate back to the 60s by Thursday.

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, Mar. 29, 2020

