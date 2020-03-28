Kentucky nears 400 cases of coronavirus after 92 new diagnoses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 92 new cases of the coronavirus were announced in Governor Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus briefing.
That makes it the highest single day increase so far in the state. The Governor says right now it’s critical to stay socially distant these two coming weeks.
Beshear warns that no matter what happens, there will be a drastic increase of cases in the state. He did warn about the large social gatherings happening across the state. He says they could have dire consequences.
“If you come together in a large group, that means most likely people are going to die. I know that’s really direct, but that’s the truth,” Governor Beshear said.
On a positive note the governor said roughly 64 people have recovered from the virus in Kentucky. That’s roughly 16 percent of the 392 total cases confirmed.
130 of those cases are in Jefferson County.
New diagnoses in the state today included a Fort Knox employee and a one-year-old.
One new death was confirmed in the early morning, bringing the state death total to 9.
