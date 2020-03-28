6 killed in house fire in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six people were killed in an early-morning house fire in Switzerland County.
The fire began at about 3 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 9500 block of Lewis Drive in Vevay.
Several fire departments responded to the call at the two-story home. When they arrived, the house was “fully engfulfed" in flames, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.
One man escaped the flames, but six others were killed. No information about the victims was immediately available.
Autopsies have been scheduled for Sunday in Madison.
It’s not clear what started the fire. Foul play is not suspected.
