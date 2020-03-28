Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has united Democrat and Republicans in Congress and even President Donald Trump. He did it by pushing to force a roll call vote on a sweeping $2.2 trillion coronavirus package. Massie was the only member of Congress willing to stall, if not block, the historic legislation. His efforts failed, but Massie's actions forced hundreds of lawmakers to return to the Capitol for a possible roll call. The move potentially exposed them to the coronavirus and contradicted the wishes of public health experts. Trump called Massie a “third-rate Grandstander" and urged GOP leaders to "throw Massie out of Republican Party!''