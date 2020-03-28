Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney tests positive for the coronavirus

“Those of us who work and serve in Metro Government are seeing this virus hit close to home. We now have 2 firefighters and Councilwoman McCraney who have tested positive. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all who are dealing with this virus. I commend Councilwoman McCraney by showing leadership and the example of self-quarantining herself when she thought there was a possibility that she had been exposed. We must follow the guidelines before us if we are to get any kind of advantage on this thing. I stand with the Mayor and others who keep preaching the message of social distancing, avoiding large crowds and staying home."