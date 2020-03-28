2nd Louisville firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A second LFD firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19 according to Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department.
In a notice released Friday night, Cooper said the firefighter had no symptoms of the coronavirus when he arrive to his last shift in Wednesday, March 18, but by 5:15 p.m. had a spiking fever and returned home by 5:30 p.m. where he was told to self-quarantine.
Cooper said the firefighter was tested for COVID-19 on Friday, March 20. The test results from that date are still unavailable. However, he was tested again on Friday, March 27, and the results came back positive.
The firefighter lives outside of Jefferson County and is self-quarantining in his home. Three other firefighters who work closely with him are at their homes also in quarantine out of an abundance of caution.
Cooper stated in the notice that every LFD firefighter’s vitals are checked three times during a 24-hour shift. Any person with a fever 100 degrees or higher or with other symptoms of the coronavirus is being sent home to self-monitor and asked to call their doctor if their conditions worsen.
