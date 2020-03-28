'Please work with us’: Louisville mayor cautions about spreading COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions and comments flooded Louisville mayor Greg Fischer’s Facebook Town Hall livestream Saturday.
A lot of people commented with questions about health and safety concerns, but his main message, along with Dr. Jon Klein of UofL, was we have to do more.
“If we’re thinking this is in a far-away place, in a big city, or a different country, it’s not,” Fischer said.
Fischer said Louisville has seen its biggest jump in the number of case within the past couple days.
“There’s a couple reasons for that,” Fischer said. “One is there’s a lot more testing going on and we’re getting the results of the testing right now. There’s no doubt, there’s community spread of the virus as well.”
Fischer warned if people didn’t follow social distancing rules, the spike would go up.
On the Facebook live, comments swirled around a large group of people who met up on Friday night.
"Some of you will catch the virus,”Fischer said. “You may not get seriously ill or die, but you will pass it on to someone in the most vulnerable categories.”
WAVE 3 News asked because of the nice weather and congregation, what’s going to be done to curb people from doing that and possibly allowing the spread of disease?
“The more people who don’t comply with the directives, the stricter the movements will become in the city,” Fischer said. “Please work with us. You can go outside, get your exercise, but you have to be socially distant."
Klein, the Vice Dean for Research of the UofL School of Medicine and an expert in microbiology and immunology, was also on the Town Hall meeting and he cautioned people not adhering to rules put in place by government.
“We are social creatures, this is who we are,” Klein said. “We’re kind of fighting our nature when it comes to social distancing and yet this is one of the mathematical factors.”
Klein added, within the past few days, travel has dropped just 30%. The travel data was tracked through cell phones. Fischer said he will be talking with his youth implementation team to figure out how to engage our community’s youth so they stay home and curb the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.