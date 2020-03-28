Savannah teacher planning to open free, online school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Homeschooling and digital learning are new territories for many parents.
Kwinneta Moore hopes to help with that.
“We can give the parents a road map on how to assist their students because that’s a part of the problem. Parents have not been in this situation before,” Moore said.
Moore comes from a family of educators. She’s been in education for nine years, with this being her first year at Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.
“I always tell my students I want them to be globally competitive,” Moore said.
She now plans to open a free online school to help families during a time where students now must learn online outside of a classroom.
Teachers from across the country are volunteering to teach.
Moore says they have 20 open spots for each grade level: elementary, middle and high school.
“Throughout the week, there will be one live class and the rest of it will be project based learning, so things that the parents can do at home. There will also be assessments and feedback,” Moore said.
Moore says this is something she’s always wanted to do, and now is the perfect time.
She hopes her online school gives families an extra resource during an already stressful time. Enrollment is expected to open next week.
