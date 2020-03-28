TARC lays off 133 workers due to coronavirus crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC has temporarily laid off over 100 drivers because they say ridership has been down during this health crisis.
The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1447 believes this is just the latest of many decisions doing more harm than good.
“We threw out multiple options of what you could have done in lieu of laying people off, and it fell on deaf ears,” Union President Theo Hamilton told WAVE 3 News.
TARC announced Friday 133 workers would be laid-off, effective Monday. Hamilton said he recommended free-fare and rear-boarding, things other cities are implementing to help people who still have to get to work, while increasing social distancing.
“On those heavier runs, you can put out a shadow bus, or two, to follow that route, so that when it gets too crowded that bus can pass up the people and they can get on the next bus,” Hamilton said.
Instead, TARC cut service and reduced the frequency of several routes to prevent the spread of the virus, also citing a decrease in ridership. Hamilton said this has caused there to be fewer buses, with more people on them.
After MV Transportation takes over TARC3 operations from First Transit this weekend, Hamilton said TARC3 riders may have the same problem. He said Z-Trip cabs are set to make most of the pickups.
“You are going to be picking up multiple people in small spaces, versus giving the work to First Transit and keeping my members, so they have a bigger structure to ride in,” Hamilton said.
TARC stated requests for the paratransit service have gone down 66 percent this month, and MV says they are staffing appropriately, not laying employees off.
Hamilton claims MV has retracted job offers from 75 First Transit employees who were set to transfer over. He said they will lose their jobs Saturday and questions the timing of the layoffs, as a $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package, including $25 billion in emergency funding for transit agencies around the country, heads our way.
“Why are you not willing to help with social distancing, keeping these people working, putting more busses out and waiting for the federal funding that is coming?” asked Hamilton.
TARC said they will be hiring the 133 employees back once things return to normal. Until then, they will continue to get benefits for the next three months. TARC also hopes the stimulus money will support them as well.
