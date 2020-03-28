100th birthday celebration goes on despite coronavirus restrictions

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - She was born while the Spanish Flu was still wreaking havoc across the world.
Now, 100 years later, her birthday celebration was interrupted by COVID-19.
It was a significant accomplishment, and family members came from as far as Orlando to celebrate Lou McDonald’s birthday.
Safety restrictions caused by the coronavirus forced family members to stay outside with Lou inside at The Pillars of Biloxi.
Still, they were able to talk with Facetime, and even managed to take a group photo.
“I wish we could be in there to hug her and kiss her,” said granddaughter Lena Bryant of Biloxi. "But we know that with this pandemic going on we can’t do that, but this was a great idea.
Even though they had to be separated by glass doors, there was plenty of love.
The Gulfport native had five children, 30 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was a renowned cook who hosted the family gatherings on holidays.
She was described as loving and feisty, and she was true to her word, as her only surviving son, Curtis, 74, pointed out.
“She told me she was going to make it to 100, and she’s there," he said.
Family members said they would have another party as soon as the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, but Friday’s party was no less a success.
“We just wanted to let her know that we were thinking about her and we loved her,” Dowell said.
