FORECAST: Windy evening, pleasant Monday

- Cooler with showers on Tuesday, mainly south of Louisville
- Milder temperatures return late week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It remains windy this evening, but after the sun goes down the wind will gradually get weaker. However, it will still be breezy under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be cool as lows bottom out in the 40s.
We’re in store for a gorgeous start to the workweek on Monday. Expect a mostly sunny sky with increasing high clouds late in the day. Highs will be in the 60s. Clouds increase Monday night in advance of our next storm system. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday is going to be a chilly day with showers south of Louisville. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s, especially areas that get rain.
A warming trend kicks in late week when highs warm back into the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.