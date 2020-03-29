Gunfire breaks up brawls, leaders plead for public cooperation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Being quarantined is a challenge for people who may be social butterflies.
Several neighborhoods throughout Louisville, social distancing was not happening.
The sound of gunshots broke up a brawl in the Jacobs neighborhood on Saturday. Videos posted on social media show people well within each other’s personal spaces and ignoring social distancing mandates.
"There’s a group of people in our community who are absolutely not doing that and by their actions, they endanger everybody else.” David James, President of the Metro Council said.
There are videos of people fighting in a neighborhood just off of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, then the large crowd disperses when a Louisville Metro Police squad car pulls up. Louisville does not allow groups of 10 people or more, per Mayor Greg Fischer’s orders.
So, we went back to where the video was taken to check out if those social guidelines were being followed.
“Social distances, it’s so important,” James said. “I can’t say it enough, we can’t say it enough. If we don’t do this, people are going to die.”
Louisville Metro Police officers drove through the Jacobs neighborhood several times on Sunday to make sure people stay at home and don’t form crowds.
"We need to make sure police minimize their contact with people,” James said. “[We need to] be creative about how they bust up these large crowds because we have to do it.”
Louisville Metro Police have increased patrols to ensure there aren’t any gatherings taking place.
