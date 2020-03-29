Indiana reports 290 additional Coronavirus cases, 1 additional death

INDIANA (WAVE) - Indiana is reporting an additional 290 people have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, bringing the state total to 1,514.
Indiana also says another person has died, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to die to 32.
To date, there have been 9,830 tests reported to the Indiana State Health Department.
Marion County has the most new cases, at 119. Lake County had 17, Johnson County had 15, Hendricks County had 12 and Hamilton County had 10.
A complete list of counties with cases can be found by clicking here. It’s updated daily at 10 AM.
Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to have a press conference on Monday at 2:30 regarding the Coronavirus in Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.