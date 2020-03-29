5 juveniles, 1 adult killed in Indiana house fire

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - Five juveniles and an adult were killed in a house fire that happened early Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.
The fire happened in the 9000 block of Lewis Drive in Switzerland County, ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said.
Around 3 a.m. the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the ongoing fire.
It was around that time, neighbors tell FOX19 NOW they could hear screams for help.
When the neighbors stepped outside, they say the entire right side of the home was on fire.
The home was fully engulfed by the fire when the sheriff’s office and several fire departments got to the home, ISP says.
Once the flames were put out, ISP says they found the six people who died inside the home during the fire.
A man was able to get out of the home without any injuries after the fire started, according to ISP.
State police say the autopsies for the six people killed will be done on Sunday.
It is uncertain how the fire started right now, but ISP says the state fire marshal is investigating and does not suspect foul play.
