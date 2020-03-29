Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s two top state officials have started working apart as cases of the coronavirus illness continue to grow rapidly. A spokeswoman for Gov. Eric Holcomb said Saturday that the governor and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch “mutually agreed to be in different locations to socially distance themselves." The spokeswoman says neither has been tested for the COVID-19 illness so far and both have been feeling healthy. Holcomb and Crouch both attended a Statehouse news conference on Wednesday. The governor's office didn’t immediately provide information about when the two officials were last together and whether Crouch remained in Indianapolis or had gone to her home in Evansville.