Mayor says LMPD officer has tested positive for coronavirus

4:45 p.m. UPDATE: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Sunday confirmed the first case of the coronavirus among the Louisville Metro Police Department.
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was wrapping up his daily video briefing Sunday, he read an alert from LMPD Chief Steve Conrad that an officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Conrad’s alert, Fischer said, indicated that the officer last worked on March 25, and is currently being treated at a hospital. The officer has not been identified.
LMPD has notified all known contacts of the officer since the time of possible exposure. The department also said it will institute new protocols to try to limit the spread of the virus within its ranks.
Also Sunday, Fischer confirmed a total of 140 cases of the coronavirus across Jefferson County.
Fischer once again urged residents to continue with their social distancing. During the call, Fischer showed several photos of groups congregating in local areas such as one group of people playing basketball at a playground.
“We can do better everybody, so please step up,” the mayor said. “There will be a time when we can all get back together again, but now is not that time.”
Fischer said the state has now administered more than 5,500 tests.
“The disease is growing rapidly every day,” Fischer said.
