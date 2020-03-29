Protesting GE employees ‘scared, nervous’ to return to work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of GE workers protested outside of the company's Appliance Park in South Louisville on Saturday, two days before the company hopes to resume production.
Workers said they’re still scared for their health despite the company’s attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the plant.
Hundreds of them drove around Appliance Park, honking their horns in protest.
The company added plastic dividers in between work stations after briefly pausing production last week, but still many people say they do not feel safe coming back to work Monday.
“Whether we have plexi-glass shower curtains or gloves, there are still several people touching that product going down the line,” one worker said.
GE responded with a statement Saturday:
“We understand employees have unique personal circumstances regarding childcare and eldercare for which we encourage them to contact us to evaluate each case and find the best solution for each individual. As we face this unprecedented crisis together, we will continue to focus on the health and well-being of our employees, customers, and owners.”
The company also said assembly line work stations have been separated by six feet or are divided by plastic.
