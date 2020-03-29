Respect the law ! Tiz the Law romps in Florida Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tiz the Law comfortably stalked the pacesetters, then kicked into gear on the far and pulled away down the stretch to capture the Florida Derby Saturday at Gulfstream Park.
The colt won by four and a quarter lengths over 80-1 longshot, Shivaree. Ete Indien ran third and Gouverneur Morris finished fourth in the mile and and an eighth test.
Tiz the Law has now captured four of his five career starts. He was ridden by Manny Franco and is trained by Barclay Tagg, who won the 2003 Kentucky Derby with Funny Cide. Tiz the Law, the 7-5 Florida Derby favorite, was coming off another impressive score in February’s Holy Bull Stakes also run at Gulfstream.
