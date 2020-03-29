Spencer Co. Animal Shelter sees uptick in surrenders, strays amid coronavirus outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Spencer County Animal Shelter has seen a big uptick in animal surrenders or strays over the past two weeks,
"It's not a strange thing to find one or two, maybe three dogs a week that's been dumped," James Houchins, Spencer County Animal Control Interim Director, said. "But I mean we're talking in the past week we've had 20 something dogs come in. "
Like most shelters across the area, they are now closed to the public and only open for adoptions by appointment.
Houchins said they've been able to work with rescues across the country so they don't completely fill up.
He believes some of the surrenders seem to be from stress surrounding the pandemic and and worries over being able to provide.
"Because people have lost their jobs we don't want to face that question of do i feed my family or do i feed my pets?" Houchins said.
Spencer County Animal Control is helping families make sure they have the pet food they need, through a food assistance program. Residents of Spencer County just need to call ahead, explain what they need, and show an ID to pick it up.
"So we're here to help in anyway to provide for the pets during this time," Houchins said.
Spencer County and many shelters across the state are feeling the pressure of having to close to the public. Many of them need help now, too, and Kentucky Animal Action has created a way to help them.
"It seems like everybody I know is tuning in to Governor Beshear everyday at 5 o'clock," Kentucky Animal Action Founder Mychell Lawson said. "And one of his main messages is this is time to take care of each other and I think that means Kentucky's animals. We have to take care of them as well."
Kentucky Animal Action has created two documents to link up people who can help shelters with shelters who need donations.
For shelters or animal rescue groups who need help, click here.
There is a growing list of shelters with contact information and what supplies are needed now. To see that list, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.