Three years after being killed in the line-of-duty, Nick Rodman’s legacy lives on

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been three years since LMPD officer Nick Rodman was killed in the line of duty.
Rodman was responding to a call of gunshots fired during a domestic incident. When joining other officers in pursuit of the suspect near Duncan and 26th Street, the suspect crashed into Rodman’s cruiser. Rodman was rushed to UofL Hospital by his brothers in blue, where he died from his injuries.
The man charged in Rodman’s murder has since pleaded guilty.
Rodman left behind a wife, Ashley, and two children, as well as his parents. His dad, Officer George Rodman, and brother, Officer Andrew Rodman, also serve with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Following his death, Ashley Rodman created the Nick Rodman Foundation, a non-profit to help Louisville residents, while also celebrating the fallen officer.
It was 3 years ago today that Officer Nick Rodman kissed his beautiful wife before what we now know was his last shift for LMPD. He told his wife when he got home from work they’d pack up Mason and baby Ellie and head to the zoo for some afternoon fun.
Nobody knows in our line of work when it’s our time to go. We dont pick the place, we dont pick the time. It could be with just a moments notice... or if we’re fortunate, that time could never come.
For most of us, the time to leave this earth before we’re ready never comes however, we leave our homes each day not knowing and we hope for the best. Nick made plans, as we all do, not knowing the tragedy that awaited. His sudden death is a reminder to us all; kiss and hug your loved ones and be thankful for the time you’re on this earth.
The City of Louisville lost a great man that night, three years ago. He was a husband, father, a son, brother, a mentor, a good beat partner... family. We cannot gather today like we normally would to honor a fallen hero however, Nick will be on our minds, heavily. We will instead hold a moment of silence across all police channels, today at 10:00, and quietly pay our respect.
Police Officer Nick Rodman succumbed to injuries sustained in a vehicle crash at the intersection of 26th and Duncan Streets during a vehicle pursuit.
Officers were pursuing a suspect who had been involved in a domestic violence incident in which shots were fired. As Officer Rodman approached an intersection, the suspect drove through the intersection at 78 mph striking Rodman’s patrol head-on.
After the collision, officers were able to free Officer Rodman from his burning patrol car and transported him to a local hospital. He succumbed to his injuries the following afternoon.
The subject being pursued was apprehended and charged with murder, assault, wanton endangerment, as well as additional charges.
Officer Rodman had served with the Louisville Metro Police Department for three years. His father (George/retired) and brother (Andy) also work for the department. Officer Rodman is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.
Nick was only 30 years old.
To learn more about the Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation, click here.
