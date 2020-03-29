Walton Mayor defends Facebook outburst on seriousness of coronavirus

WALTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Walton, Kentucky Mayor Gabe Brown is standing up for his recent Facebook post he made about how people are treating the coronavirus pandemic.
It started Monday night, March 23 when Mayor Brown made the post about some residents not taking the coronavirus seriously.
Part of it reads:
“Listen up **** and sensible people. I might not have the best bedside manner. I might not put you at ease like the governor does, but I don’t care. You need to realize that this is a serious ordeal. In fact, it’s a big **** deal. Stay at home.”
The origin of the post, according to the mayor, was when he learned about Boone County’s first confirmed case and told residents about it.
“And immediately I got hammered with ‘I’m a liar, I’m a fear monger,’ things of that nature,” Mayor Brown explained. “One person even told me ‘I am an unreliable source.’ I guess needless to say I didn’t take it to well.”
On Saturday the Northern Kentucky Health Department released new numbers by county for coronavirus cases.
Boone County now has five coronavirus cases, according to the NKY Health Department.
That means since Mayor Brown told residents it’s a big deal and to stay home, four more cases in the county have been confirmed.
Later on in the evening of March 23, Mayor Brown went back to Facebook.
He wrote:
“It has been bought to my attention that I may have, in fact, lost my ****. For that, I apologize. I probably could’ve handled all of your comments with a little more tact and professionalism. Then again, some of you got told what you should’ve. Wash your hands you filthy animals.”
Mayor Brown says he could have maybe delivered the message in a little better way, but he says he’s always been a straight shooter.
“I’ve always tried to be a straight shooter," the mayor said. "Maybe I probably could have delivered it a little better. But I guess if I had we would not be talking right now. I would have been somebody else who delivered a message that fell on deaf ears.”
