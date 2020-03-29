WATCH: Bagpipe serenade at NKY senior living facility caught on camera

Woman uses bagpipes to show her nursing home-bound mother how much she loves her.
March 28, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 9:50 AM

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Families across the country are getting creative finding ways to connect with their loved ones in assisted living facilities without coming into direct contact with them.

It was a balcony serenade that did the trick Saturday morning.

Abby Miller Hanger enlisted talented bagpiper Tommy Thompson to brighten the day of seniors at Dominion Senior Living in Florence, Ky.

“I would do anything to make my mom happy, and bagpipes are her favorite,” Hanger said on Facebook.

Hanger adds her husband and children accompanied her Saturday, devoting their time to her “crazy plans.”

In the photos attached to her post, Hanger’s children can be seen carrying signs reading “I love you grammy" and “#1 grammy.”

Hanger had a similar sign: “I love you mom.”

