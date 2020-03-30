ALERT: Join WAVE 3 News at 4:30 p.m. each day this week

WAVE 3 News is committed to providing its viewers with the latest news and information about the global coronavirus crisis. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | March 30, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 3:13 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is committed to providing its viewers with the latest news and information about the global coronavirus crisis.

That’s why we now plan to bring you a 30-minute newscast at 4:30 p.m. beginning today, Monday, March 30.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has been giving his daily media briefing at 4 p.m., with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear giving his at 5 p.m.

WAVE 3 News wants to bring you all the latest news in between those two updates. You can watch the 4:30 p.m. newscast on television, WAVE3.com and the WAVE 3 News app, as well as ROKU, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. We will continue to livestream Fischer’s and Beshear’s daily updates on the WAVE 3 News Facebook page.

