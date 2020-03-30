Beshear issues order urging Kentuckians not to leave state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The state of Kentucky is closing in on 500 coronavirus cases.
During his daily briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 42 new cases, saying that one is “presumptive.” The state total now stands at 480.
Beshear also confirmed two more deaths -- an 88-year-old woman in Kenton County and a 90-year-old woman from Simpson County. Both had been suffering from other health conditions.
The governor said there were 17 new cases in Jefferson County and eight more cases in Fayette County.
Beshear also shared some good news about a 1-year-old patient from Fayette County.
“They’re at home, they have mild symptoms and that kiddo is doing really well,” he said.
The governor urged Kentuckians to stay at home and only travel if it’s essential. He said people can travel to work or the grocery store or “maybe to the place where you get exercise," but other than that, they should stay inside their homes as most states are preparing for a surge in cases in April.
“We are in the surge,” Beshear said. “We are in the escalation, so I think that this shows our actions matter ... We’re probably not going to have many more days in the coming weeks where we only have 42 new cases.”
The governor also gave kudos to Clayton & Crume, a Louisville-based leathermaker that announced over the weekend it plans to produce face shields for health care workers.
