1 dead in crash on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died following a multi vehicle crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway.
The crash was reported on the Gene Snyder Freeway, near Stonestreet Road, around 5:20 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said traffic slowed suddenly because of a stalled vehicle and three other vehicles were involved in a chain reaction crash.
A female driver in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
