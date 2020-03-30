Driver killed in chain-reaction crash on I-265

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman was killed in a chain-reaction crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway.
The crash took place near Stonestreet Road around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said traffic slowed suddenly because of a stalled vehicle, and at least two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The woman who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokeswoman Stephanie Caros said that while traffic is lighter because people are self-isolating at home, drivers still need to be careful on local roads.
“We should always be driving safe but one additional benefit of driving safe right now is that we lessen the chances of overwhelming our medical staff," she said. "They’re already dealing with a very intense, quickly-changing situation. (We need to try) to lessen the stress on our medical system.”
Kentucky State Police reported Monday that 123 people have died on Kentucky roads within the last three months, including six last week. Nearly 50 percent of the victims were not wearing seatbelts, KSP said. Trooper Robert Purdy said 40 of those victims would still be alive if they had been wearing their seatbelts.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
